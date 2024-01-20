A three-piece alternative rock band is keen to get music lovers to vote for them in ‘an opportunity of a lifetime.’

Bourne entertainer Archy Phipps, 20, and his band Archy and the Astronauts which comprises Travis Coyne, 22, on drums and Nathan Snook, 20, on bass have entered a competition called The Deal, being run by Kerrang! Radio and Marshall Records in association with Download Festival.

The winning band will get a record deal, air play and support plus the opening slot at the Avalanche Stage at the Download Festival in Castle Donington.

Archy and the Astronauts - from left to right: Travis Coyne, Archy Phipps and Nathan Snook. PHOTO: submitted

Archy Phipps, who rehearses with the band in Pinchbeck, said: “We would describe ourselves as alternative rock.

“We applied a couple of months ago to the competition and if we get through it will then be a panel of judges.

Archy Phipps and Nathan Snook performing. PHOTO: submitted

“If we get it we get to open Download – we’ve always loved the live side – it’s always been the best thing that makes us glow.”

The unusual name of the band was suggested by a pal – and it has its benefits as Archy and the Astronauts is at the top of any alphabetical searches.

Musical influences for the group include Nirvana, Royal Blood, Muse and Nothing But Thieves.

Archy and the Astronauts: from left to right: Nathan Snook, Archy Phipps and Travis Coyne. PHOTO: submitted

Archy said: “They were the sort of bands that were slightly smaller and came into the contemporary rock mainstream.

“We would get the opportunity to play alongside heroes of ours like Royal Blood and Queens of the Stone Age.

“Bands can have success online but a gig with everyone enjoying it would be absolutely amazing.

“The competition is spread across the whole of the UK so there is something for everyone.”

The trio all have day jobs – Archy works at a school in Baston, Nathan at Costa in Lincoln and Travis coaches race driving.

Their single Something Funny is the track that is in the running following five weeks of voting – before the final shortlist is put before a panel of judges.

Archy said: “When we think we’ve made it will be when we leave those jobs and do this full time.

“Fame and money is always going to be a draw but I like the idea that if we get success it raises the music and boosts the scene – especially in Lincoln.

“There are some amazing rock bands on the scene.”

Archy and the Astronauts will next be performing at The Akedo Bar, Lincoln tomorrow (Sunday) and further details can be found on their Facebook page.

The voting deadline is by midnight on Tuesday (January 23) – click here to vote.

