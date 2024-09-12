A self-service prescription machine could help to reduce queues at a GP surgery.

Staff hope to install a Pharamaself24 machine at the Hereward Medical Centre in Bourne to speed up the collection of prescriptions.

The machines work in a similar way to Amazon and In Post pick-up lockers.

Medication would be prepared and loaded into the machine by surgery staff. Patients would then receive a text message to let them know the prescription is ready and a single-use code to input on collection.

It is hoped the move would reduce queues inside the surgery and allow patients to collect their medication outside its opening hours.

Dr Tom Ashley-Norman, lead GP at the surgery in Exeter Street, said: “This new system will cut down waiting times, stop wasted trips and let patients collect their medicines at a time that suits them, such as on their way to or from work or on Sundays.

“It’s especially helpful for repeat prescriptions and for those who can’t collect during our regular hours. This will also free up our staff to help with queries more efficiently.”

The practice needs planning permission to be granted by South Kesteven District Council to install a machine into the surgery wall, similar to a cashpoint.

Dr Ashley-Norman added: “No jobs will be lost because of this machine and the project will be funded by a generous donation.

“Several hurdles remain before we can proceed, so it is not yet guaranteed, but if approved we hope to have the machine installed by summer 2025.”

Each Pharmaself24 machine can hold up to 180 prescription bags, but it would not be used for issuing controlled drugs such as diamorphine, methadone, fentanyl and oxycodone. The machines are most commonly found in the Netherlands but close to 100 of them are already operating in pharmacies, GP surgeries, hospitals and prisons across the UK.

If the machine proves to be popular in Bourne, Lakeside Healthcare could introduce them at its other practices including Stamford Surgery.

