A village committee is inviting residents to put forward ideas for future events as part of a new initiative.

The Baston Events committee, which has been running for 22 years, will be opening up a forum for the first time tomorrow (Tuesday, December 10) at the village hall, between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Members hope it will give residents the chance to meet the group and get a better understanding of what they do, as well as the work that goes into hosting events.

The Baston events team

One of the committee members, Niamh Addy said: “We want to get more people on board to offer ideas and enhance what we do. We have activities set throughout the year and, by opening up a forum, it allows villagers to input their ideas and give us feedback.

“Baston Events is evolving and we need ideas from villagers to keep it as successful as it is.”

The group started in 2002 and has since donated £180,000 to various charities, through hosting events in the village – some of these include the Baston Beats Music Festival and Baston Firework Extravaganza – which attract thousands of people.

Baston fireworks PHOTO: Kevin Hartley

This year’s event had a good turn-out

Other events which are held in the village include an Easter trail, village fetes and a new Christmas carol trail.

Baston Events Chair, Nick Rickett has been part of the committee since it first started. He said: “In the last two years, half of the committee joined as new members which has been fantastic.

“All of the events are organised to bring the community together. We have fun as a committee with preparing and planning successful shows and raising money, which is distributed within the village.

The team has previously organised lots of events in the village

Crowds gathered to watch the Robbie Williams-themed fireworks display

“I’ve made a lot of friends and seeing how much people enjoy the events is really fulfilling.”

Niamh added: “You get more out of it than you put in. It’s been a joy being part of it – the hard work is worth it.

“Everyone is welcome to join the forum and we are looking forward to hearing everyone's ideas.”

For more information and future updates visit the Baston Events Facebook page.