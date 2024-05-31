A volunteer group which helps bring Santa to people’s doorsteps and raises money to help those in need is opening its door to new helpers.

If you’ve ever enjoyed a community event in the Bourne area, chances are you will have been helped by a Lion.

You may well know the club best from Santa’s Sleigh which tours the community every November and December, raising, on average, around £8,000 annually for local individuals, groups and charities.

Bourne Lions welcomes applications to join from men and women of all ages from all walks of life

Or through the annual fun day it organises and hosts every summer or enjoyed a jive at one of their ‘50s and ‘60s dances.

Perhaps through an event where the Lions have pitched in to marshal.

Or maybe you’ve had a run on the Lions little blue bus, hired out for fetes and festivals.

The Lions 'Little Blue Bus, painted in the Delaine Bus Company livery

Many of us benefit and enjoy such events with little thought of who has helped behind the scenes.

As well as covering the whole of Bourne, the club also serves around 40 villages from Aslackby to Witham-on-the-Hill.

That’s a lot to cover for its 13 members, only 10 of whom are currently active.

The Lions summer fun day is one of its biggest fundraising events of the year

Chris, 58, joined after being part of Bourne Lions Ladies and supporting her husband, Jon, who joined in 2003.

“At times it has been a hard slog, but I have found it rewarding, especially when we receive thanks from people we have helped over the years,” she said.

Bourne Lions will mark 50 years of service to the community in 2025 and would like some fresh blood to take the club into the next half-century.

The Lions take Santa's Sleigh all around Bourne and surrounding villages before Christmas

Part of an international organisation of 1.4 million members, the club is made up of people from all walks of life, and is open to anyone over the age of 18 who fancies making the lives of others in their community a little better.

“I’ve found a community that embodies the true spirit of service and camaraderie, said Mark, 45, a recent recruit.

“From the moment I joined, I was welcomed by individuals that are dedicated to making a positive impact in our local community,” he said.

The Lions also host 50s and 60s nights

“Through various projects and initiatives, we’ve been able to make a real difference in the lives of others, whether it’s through fundraising events, volunteer work, or supporting local charities.”

While some members are retired, the club is also keen to attract younger volunteers.

They know working Lions have less time to offer than the retired members, but are grateful for whatever hours can be spared.

Dave, 69, joined during the covid pandemic, having recently retired.

Like many Lions, he helped out at a vaccination centre and distributed test kits during the crisis.

"I wanted to give something back to the community,” he said.

“Being retired, I have plenty of time available, but the club also has members who are in full-time employment.

“For those people the club is sympathetic to their busy lives and welcomes whatever time they can give.”

It’s a feeling echoed by 62-year-old Jon.

“Being part of Bourne Lions can be very rewarding,” he added.

“You use many skills learnt throughout your working life, from computing to organisational, and sometimes end up getting very involved, but most members find that they fit in what they can, when they can.

“New members can expect, very soon after joining, to be part of sub-committees that are organising future events or activities like Fun Day or Santa’s Sleigh.”

The clubs meets at the British Legion Club, in Burghley Street, Bourne, on the second and fourth Monday of each month.

Lions membership is by invitation so if you would like to join, call 0345 8332810 or email lions@bournelions.org

The Lions also has branches in Stamford (03458 334327 or email stamfordlions@outlook.com), Deepings (0345 8337489 or email tony.plunkett@btinternet.com), Spalding (01775 760383) and Grantham (email lionsclubgrantham@gmail.com).