A family home, described by an estate agent as a one-of-a-kind property, is on the market.

23 Meadowgate in Bourne is a three-bedroom detached house with a modern, contemporary feel.

At the front of the property is a lounge which leads through to the dining room and the kitchen.

A sun room benefits from ample natural light and views of the garden.

To the upstairs a landing connects three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

In the garden there is a wood cabin which provides ideal entertaining or working from home space and a wooden covered store/workshop while a driveway to the front provides parking for two cars.

23 Meadowgate in Bourne is on the market for £325,000.

For more information or to book a viewing contact Lewis Thorogood on 07464 764670 or email lewis.thorogood@thepropertyexperts.co.uk.