Traffic built up on A151 at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne ahead of The Malle Mile festival

By Katie Green
Published: 17:30, 18 July 2024

Traffic is gridlocked outside of a castle for the start of an event.

Traffic is said to not be moving on the A151 as people head to The Malle Mile, a motorcycle race and festival, at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne, this evening (Thursday, July 18).

John Ashby said outside the castle entrance is “branded with traffic not moving”.

“People are getting out of their cars, it’s hot and they are stressed. It’s potentially going to cause an accident.”

