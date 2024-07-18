Traffic is gridlocked outside of a castle for the start of an event.

Traffic is said to not be moving on the A151 as people head to The Malle Mile, a motorcycle race and festival, at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne, this evening (Thursday, July 18).

John Ashby said outside the castle entrance is “branded with traffic not moving”.

Traffic is built up for the start of The Malle Mile at Grimsthorpe Castle. Photo: John Ashby

He added: “I was heading from Bourne to Corby Glen, I went past the first entrance of the castle and there is the traffic.

“There are camper vans parked up on the side of the road, and people are getting out and eating food.

Some people have parked up on the side of the road. Photo: John Ashby

Traffic on the A151. Photo: John Ashby

“People are getting out of their cars, it’s hot and they are stressed. It’s potentially going to cause an accident.”