A man who denies raping a woman at her home in Bourne has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jason Coe, 48, of Deeping St James Road, Northborough, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of rape which is alleged to have occurred on November 29 2021.

Mr Coe also denies a second offence of assault by penetration against the same complainant, who can not be named, on the same date.

Lincoln Crown Court

The prosecution allege both incidents occurred in the hall way of the woman's home after Mr Coe attended at the property on the afternoon of Monday November 29, 2021.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, alleged both offences occurred after the woman consented to a non-sexual hug with Mr Coe but then refused a request for a kiss.

"He then grabbed her and forcibly sexually assaulted and raped her while pinning her against the wall," Mr Cranmer-Brown told the jury.

Mr Cranmer-Brown alleged the attacker was a lot taller and heavier than the woman and said both acts occurred without her consent.

"It would have been abundantly clear to any man she was not consenting," Mr Cranmer-Brown claimed.

Mr Cranmer-Brown said the defendant accepted visiting the property to give a quotation for some fencing but insisted there was no physical contact at all and nothing happened.

"There was no hug, no request for a kiss," Mr Cranmer-Brown said Mr Coe explained.

Mr Cranmer-Brown said Mr Coe insisted that if the woman was sexually assaulted it was by someone else.

The trial judge, Judge Simon Hirst, asked the jury put aside any false assumptions or stereotypes about sexual cases and try Mr Coe only on the evidence they hear in court.

The trial continues.