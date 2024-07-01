A man and a 16-year-old boy charged with murder after a stabbing in a park have today (Monday, July 1) appeared in court.

Kyle Marshall, 37, from Stamford, died after being injured during an incident in the Wellhead Park, in Bourne, at about 9.50pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age, have both been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Kyle Marshall

Mr Bruns this morning appeared in court room number six at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, Mr Bruns spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

No plea was entered to the murder charge.

The 16-year-old later appeared before a separate youth court hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

He also spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Both defendants were remanded into custody and will have to appear before a crown court judge for a preliminary hearing within 48 hours.

Three other people who were arrested in connection with Mr Marshall's death - two men aged 19 and a17-year-old boy - have been released under investigation, Lincolnshire Police said.