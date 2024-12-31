Police are investigating an assault in a pub in Bourne in which a woman in her 60s was attacked.

Officers say the incident took place at a venue in North Street on December 19 at 6.30pm.

They say the victim was ‘left shaken but uninjured’.

Police officers. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers have been able to successfully identify a woman in connection with the case following a witness appeal — and police have thanked the public for their support with the case.

Anyone with information about the attack should call 101 and quote incident number 387 of December 19.

Alternatively, email charlotte.thurston@lincs.police.uk