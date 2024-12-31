Home   Bourne   News   Article

Woman in her 60s left shaken by pub assault in Bourne as Lincolnshire Police investigate the attack

By Andrew Brookes
andrew.brookes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:15, 31 December 2024

Police are investigating an assault in a pub in Bourne in which a woman in her 60s was attacked.

Officers say the incident took place at a venue in North Street on December 19 at 6.30pm.

They say the victim was ‘left shaken but uninjured’.

Police officers. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
Officers have been able to successfully identify a woman in connection with the case following a witness appeal — and police have thanked the public for their support with the case.

Anyone with information about the attack should call 101 and quote incident number 387 of December 19.

Alternatively, email charlotte.thurston@lincs.police.uk

