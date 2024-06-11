Police are appealing for video footage of a fight between two women.

A woman was left with cuts, bruising and swelling on her face after an altercation at Bourne Rugby Club on Friday (June 7).

It was reported that the incident took place at around 9.30pm in the clubhouse between two women, who are believed to be known to each other.

Police are investigating

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are keen to view any mobile phone footage which may have captured the incident itself, or any of the people involved immediately before or after the altercation took place.

“We are also keen to take first-hand accounts from anyone who saw anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to email michael.hanson@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 223 of June 8, 2024 in the subject line.

Alternatively, report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



