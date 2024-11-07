A woman was knocked unconscious after being assaulted in an alleyway.

Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault which happened in Bourne during the early hours of Saturday (November 2).

A 48-year-old woman was walking along the alleyway in Church Lane when she was assaulted by an unknown person.

Police news

She was knocked unconscious for some time.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police are asking witnesses or people who captured anything suspicious on CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the vicinity of Church Lane between 12.30am and 2.30am to email Brandon.Lee2@lincs.police.uk quoting crime reference number 24000658281 in the subject line.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



