A bus station shelter which had been damaged and vandalised has been fixed by a council.

The shelter at Bourne bus station has undergone a revamp by South Kesteven District Council.

This has included repainting, removal of graffiti and the replacement of damaged glass and roof sections of the shelter in North Road.

Bourne bus station before the revamp

Cabinet member for property, Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), said: “The bus shelter and its surrounding area were worn and dilapidated due to its age and a lack of care in recent years.

“It has also suffered some vandalism to the glass panes and roof panels.

“It is a relatively small intervention but in a location that’s really visible and very well used, and forms part of the route into town for so many people.”

Bourne bus station after the revamp

Bourne district councillor Helen Crawford (Con) was instrumental in securing the refurbishment.

She said: “In my role as a South Kesteven District Council ward member for Bourne and as a town councillor, I felt it was important to complete this work for the safety and comfort of bus users in the town.

“We are all pleased with the completed project and hope the public will help it stay this way.”

Bourne Town Council is working with schools to secure artwork to place on permanent display.

Lincolnshire County Council will be installing electronic departure information boards in all three bus stations operated by South Kesteven District Council – in Grantham, Bourne and Stamford - by the end of November.



