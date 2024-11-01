Young dancers took part in a workshop with some other well-known dancers.

The LDC Dance School in Bourne travelled to Southend-on-Sea last Sunday (October 27) to take part in a workshop in the Diversity Dance Studios as part of the school’s 10 year celebrations.

Fifty-seven dancers, aged six to 21-years-old, took part in the workshop that was led by seven Diversity dancers, including Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely.

Members of Diversity led the workshop.

Lauren Willis, principal of LDC, said: “The Diversity team warmly welcomed us, giving a tour of their newly renovated dance studio, a stunning space that was once a church.

“They answered our questions, talked about the variety of dance styles offered at LDC, and shared stories about their own journeys in dance, sparking inspiration in our students.

The LDC Dance School taking part in a workshop led by Diversity.

“The Diversity team created a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere that allowed everyone to truly enjoy the experience.

“The energy in the room was contagious, making it a memorable day for all involved.”