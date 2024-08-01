A petition ‘signed by almost a third of the town’ campaigning against a ‘much-loved’ green space being transformed into homes has been presented to Parliament.

Market Deeping’s Mill Field is an 11 hectare site which has been the site for community events for generations, but has been earmarked for potential development within the next 20 years.

However, residents are putting up a fight and are determined to take their campaign to the top.

Mill Field could be handed over for housing. Photo: Friends of Mill Field

Sir John Hayes (Con), MP for South Holland and the Deepings, presented the petition in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening (July 30).

“I rise to present a petition on behalf of my constituents, just shy of 2,000 of whom have signed a petition calling on the House of Commons to protect Market Deeping’s much loved Mill Field,” he said.

“Market Deeping has little over 6,300 people living in it, so almost a third of the town has signed.”

Sir John Hayes, MP for South Holland and The Deepings. Photo: UK Parliament

Sir John, who has been campaigning for Mill Field for the past four years, told fellow MPs that Mill Field ‘should be a designated green space’ due to its traditional use within the town.

“The site has been used by the community for a variety purposes over many years, from the 19th century onwards,” he continued.

“It should be a designated green space, but, sadly, it has been earmarked for development.”

Mill Field was historically used for community events before becoming a hot spot for joggers and dog walkers. Photo: Google Maps

“This is despite opposition from the local community and from Market Deeping Town Council.

“The development is being imposed on a community that does not want it, and it threatens unspoiled grassland used by families for generations.

“This petition is due to the tireless work of Pamela Steel and the Friends of Mill Field and I present it on their behalf this evening.”

The proposed development of Mill Field has been included in South Kesteven District Council’s draft local plan as a site which could help to meet the district’s future housing need.

It is estimated that 14,020 new homes must be built in South Kesteven by 2041 – the equivalent of 701 each year.

The land is currently owned by Lincolnshire County Council.

The petition text reads: “(This petition) declares that South Kesteven District Council should reconsider its plan to develop Mill Field, one of the few remaining green fields within the parish of Market Deeping, given that Lincolnshire County Council, which owns the field, has put it forward as suitable for large housing development; notes that Mill Field is an intrinsic part of the rural character of the local area, and should be protected given its historical use for community events and so it can continue to provide residents with space for informal recreation; further notes that planning policy is clear that local communities should not have unwanted development forced upon them.

“The petitioners therefore request that the House of Commons urges South Kesteven District Council to protect Mill Field from development and removes Mill Field from their draft local plan and designates it as a Local Green Space, so protecting it for future generations in perpetuity.”

