An American diner and live music venue has announced it will be closing its doors.

The Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping will cease trading at the end of the monthm it announced on social media this morning (August 22).

“This is probably the hardest thing I’ve had to write,” a statement read.

The Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping. Photo: Google Maps

“Due to things beyond our control, as of September 1, we will be closing our doors.

“We would like to thank you all for all your support and friendship over the last few years you truly have been amazing.”

The High Street grill and bar, which has been a hub for community life for more than 15 years, has been on the market since last year.

The Iron Horse Ranch House has hosted hundreds of bands and musicians, taking advantage of the venue’s three stages and a marquee with space for 500 guests.

It has also hosted civic events, dog shows and indoor markets over the years.