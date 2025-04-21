Members of the public had the chance to go animal crackers this Easter.

From monkey business to a big cat-alogue of fun events, visitors to the Exotic Pet Refuge’s first open day of the year discovered plenty of fun to be.

“It was packed,” said Pam Mansfield, co-owner of the Deeping St James venue.

Exotic Pet Refuge's Caz shows off this python during the open day. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“And everybody was lovely, we had some many kind comments.

“It was a really nice day and we really enjoyed it.

“We had people who came at 10am and stayed until 4pm.”

Micky Hall says hello to some cheeky spider monkeys. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The open day raised more than £12,000 in vital funds to help feed and home the more-than 300 creatures who call the place home after being rescued from private owners, sanctuaries and zoos.

From monkeys to meerkats - and everything in between including raccoons, wolves, lynx, owls, foxes and reptiles - there was no shortage of creatures great and small to meet.

The open day also included stalls, children’s entertainment, refreshments and a tombola, but it was little surprise that the residents were the real attraction.

Bird is the word! Victoria Pliskawske with Karolina (6), Olivia (4) and Sofia (2). Photo: Chris Lowndes

While families had the opportunity to view so many different species, once again a furry few remained the favourites.

“It’s always River the otter and the monkeys as well - they’re a big hit,” Pam added.

“Because we don’t have people visiting all the time, the monkeys like to show off when they are here.

Helpers Micheal Burton, Vicki Day, Chardonnay Bailey and Bexley Posser at Deeping St James' Exotic Pet Refuge open day. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Most of the animals have been pets before anyway, so it’s not like zoo animals where they only see people at a distance.

“They’re used to being handled and used to people.”

However, a few scaly scallywags also garnered plenty of attention too.

Don't stick your tongue out at the camera! James Day with a tegu, a large South American lizard. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“The kids love the snakes and lizards, people are fascinated by them,” Pam said.

“I do like the lizards myself.”

The next open day will be held on May 25, with further information to be announced on the Exotic Pet Refuge’s Facebook page.