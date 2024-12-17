A busy road was closed after a crash involving an HGV and car this morning (Tuesday December 17).

Police were called at 7.05am to an incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a HGV on the A15 Peterborough Road in Langtoft.

The road has been closed between Langtoft and Market Deeping while recovery was arranged for the vehicles.

Police were called to a crash on the A15 this morning

Eye witnesses reported a heavy emergency services presence in the area.

The condition of the people involved and the full circumstances of the crash is not yet known.