Crash on the A15 at Langtoft involved HGV and car
Published: 11:14, 17 December 2024
| Updated: 11:24, 17 December 2024
A busy road was closed after a crash involving an HGV and car this morning (Tuesday December 17).
Police were called at 7.05am to an incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a HGV on the A15 Peterborough Road in Langtoft.
The road has been closed between Langtoft and Market Deeping while recovery was arranged for the vehicles.
Eye witnesses reported a heavy emergency services presence in the area.
The condition of the people involved and the full circumstances of the crash is not yet known.
Accidents Bourne Deepings Lincs Homepage Spalding Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Andrew Brookes