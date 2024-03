A crew from Market Deeping was called out to a vehicle fire last night (Wednesday March 27).

Firefighters were called out at 6.15pm to an incident on Wheatfield Lane in Langtoft.

A spokesman said that crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and hydraulic cutting equipment to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus to tackle the incident. Stock pic

It’s not known if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.