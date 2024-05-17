Teenagers have been taught about the dangers of recreational drugs.

The Deepings School welcomed representatives from the The Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation onto their Park Road site month.

As part of the school’s Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) education representatives from the foundation have been engaging with Year 10 students regarding drugs education.

The Deepings School

The delivery of the session is designed to engage and educate a younger audience in an accessible way, which leaves them informed and empowered.

A production was shown about the danger of taking ecstasy, followed by workshops for students to discuss further what they had seen in a safe and structured environment with professionals.

The foundation works with young people, parents, teachers and professionals in schools, colleges and community groups using their evidence-based, multi-component drug and alcohol programme, developed in line with best practice for the most effective outcomes.

Youngsters were shown a presentation about the dangers of drugs

“I want to say a big thank you to The Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation for coming into The Deepings and for the very thought provoking and impactful presentation they gave to our Year 10s,” said headteacher Kirstie Johnson.

“Our students have given us positive feedback on the event and we look forward to working on future initiatives with the foundation.”

The foundation was set up in January 2014 by Tim and Fiona Spargo-Mabbs in response to the death of their 16-year-old son Daniel having taken ecstasy.

The Deepings School headteacher Kirstie Johnson

The PSHE curriculum at The Deepings aims to look at local, national, and international developments, underpinned by five key topics: mental health & wellbeing, diversity, digital citizenship, relationships and drug education.