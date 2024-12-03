The owners of a new day nursery, built on the site of an old abattoir, hope to open in the new year - more than five years after initial plans were approved.

South Kesteven District Council gave Carousel Nursery planning permission back in September 2019 to demolish a former slaughterhouse building in Bridge Street, Deeping St James, and build a day nursery.

The project was held up by the covid pandemic and construction delays, but director Dave Larreta said the self-build project was now in its final stages and hoped to open next January or February.

The front of the new children's day nursery

“We were making good progress with the build, until we were hit with a 26-week delay in the concrete stairs,” he said.

“This subsequently had huge implications with getting people back on site, for us to complete the project.”

A further application was submitted to the council in September to use gravel instead of block paving for the road around the site after the price of materials skyrocketed.

View from the back garden

“We needed to make this change as when we originally budgeted for the road, we had costs of £100,000,” Dave explained.

“But when it came to us finally building the road, costs had escalated to nearly £250,000, and this would have put the entire project at risk of opening.

“We also think it’s more appealing from an aesthetic point of view, and more in keeping with the original road that serviced the abattoir many years ago.”

Construction was held up by covid and other building delays

Owners of Carousel Nursery hope to open their second nursery in Deeping St James early next year

Carousel Nursery run a separate nursery - for children from four months to school age - in Deeping St James at Crowson Way.

“It really has been a labour of love,” Dave added.

“We are very proud of what we have built, and we are sure it will be an amazing facility for the local community for years to come.”