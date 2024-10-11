A £40,000 project will replace a culvert which is in poor condition.

Millfield Road in Market Deeping will be closed from Monday, November 4 while work is carried out on the culvert.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, November 22.

A UK road closed sign. credit: istock/JohnFScott

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our team has identified the need for work to be carried out in Market Deeping due to the current poor condition of the existing brick arch at the Millfield Road culvert.

“We will need to remove the current arch, and then replace it with a new pipe culvert.

“It’s not a small job, but it does protect this area of drainage from being affected by what would be a system failure further down the line if we do nothing.”

Millfield Road, Market Deeping diversion

The signed diversion route will be Millfield Road, B1525 Stamford Road, B1524 Church Street, B1524 Halfleet, Towngate West, Millfield Road and vice versa.

Work will take place on the site from 7.30am to 4.00pm, Monday to Friday.

Karen Cassar added: “This set of works will cost around £40,000 to complete, and we will do everything that we can to keep disruption to a minimum.

“With the inherent complexity of removing and replacing a working culvert, we have to put in a diversion using like-for-like roads so that road users, and our expert team, are safe.

“Of course, access for residents and services throughout the scheme will be maintained.

“The programme’s timeframe that we are working to is based on the ideal weather conditions for this sort of work.”



