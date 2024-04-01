Children who love books and Easter eggs had a spring in their step over the weekend.

On Saturday (March 30) Deepings Community Library staff organised lots of fun and games for all ages, including an egg hunt, a guess the number of mini eggs in a jar game, an Easter-themed word search puzzle, and a raffle of two baskets filled with chocolate eggs and treats.

The Easter Bunny was also hopping around to add to the enjoyment at the facility in High Street, Market Deeping.

Enjoying Easter fun at Deepings Library. Photo: Chris Lowndes

From left, eight-year-olds Isobel Musson and Alba Gould with the Easter Bunny, Edie Gould, 5, and Olivia Musson, 3. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Meanwhile, library staff were delighted by a giant egg that was decorated by visiting children, making the library look even more spring-like over the Easter weekend.