Exciting careers and studies await pupils at The Deepings School.

Pupils receiving their A-level results are on soccer scholarships in the USA, joining British Airways, as well as studying subjects at universities.

Notable performances included Elizabeth Selby’s. She intends to study veterinary science at Nottingham University, having gained good grades in biology, chemistry and psychology.

Joseph Morza will study economics at Leeds University while Katie Marsh has gained a sought-after NHS apprenticeship place for a physiotherapy degree.

From left, Elizabeth Shelby, Joseph Morza and Katie Marsh

Jack Haunch is now studying in Iowa, while Beau Baines is in Wisconsin. They are combining economics and business with soccer scholarships.

Isabelle Woosnam will be heading for the skies and visiting new places as a cabin crew apprentice with BA.

Headteacher of The Deepings School, Kirstie Johnson, said: “It is wonderful to see our sixth-form pupils celebrating huge success today and it is a delight to see so many happy faces.

Issy Woosnam, left, is joining BA and Ellie Coupland has an apprenticeship with Bauer Media

“Our sixth formers' commitment to academic excellence and a determination to excel has resulted in some fantastic results and I hope they are suitably proud.”

She added: “I am always fascinated by their next steps and the wonderful different opportunities they seek and take up when moving on from the Deepings. Although we are always sad to see them go, I wish all our Year 13s every success.”