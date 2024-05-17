Home   Deepings   Article

Fire crew rescue deer trapped in railings at Deeping St James

By Duncan Browne
Published: 09:03, 17 May 2024
 | Updated: 09:31, 17 May 2024

A fire crew has been called out to release a deer stuck in railings.

The muntjac was found trapped at Eastgate, Deeping St James, this morning.

A crew from Market Deeping Fire Station attended the scene to release the animal, who didn’t stick around to say thanks.

A muntjac deer was rescued from railings at Deeping St james. Photo: iStock
“The deer was uninjured and ran off once released,” a Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue statement read.

“Market Deeping Fire Station attended Eastgate, Deeping St James to a muntjac deer stuck in railings.

“Crew used holmatro spreaders to cut railings.”

The rescue took place at 7.39am this morning (Friday, May 17).

