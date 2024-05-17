Fire crew rescue deer trapped in railings at Deeping St James
A fire crew has been called out to release a deer stuck in railings.
The muntjac was found trapped at Eastgate, Deeping St James, this morning.
A crew from Market Deeping Fire Station attended the scene to release the animal, who didn’t stick around to say thanks.
“The deer was uninjured and ran off once released,” a Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue statement read.
“Market Deeping Fire Station attended Eastgate, Deeping St James to a muntjac deer stuck in railings.
“Crew used holmatro spreaders to cut railings.”
The rescue took place at 7.39am this morning (Friday, May 17).