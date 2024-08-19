Drivers are facing disruption after gravel being transported in a lorry spilled onto a main road.

The gravel is covering a section of the A1175 near to West Deeping and the roundabout which connects the A1175 to the A15.

According to West Deeping resident Simon Cooke the spillage is causing disruption in the area, with queues and lots of beeping of horns.

A gravel spillage is causing disruption in West Deeping

Police were called to the scene at 3.40pm today (August 19) and a highways team with a road sweeper are travelling to the A1175 to clear the carriageway.

A gravel spillage is causing disruption in West Deeping

A gravel spillage is causing disruption in West Deeping

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.



