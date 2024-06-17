A magistrate who has devoted his life to public service has been named in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

David Milner-Scudder, from Market Deeping, has been made an MBE for services to the administration of justice.

“It is overwhelming,” David, 74, said. “I wasn’t sure if I deserved this.”

David Milner-Scudder from Market Deeping

He added: “You look at all of the people who have received an MBE who have done a lot more than me and think how do I fall into that category?”

But his wife Claire, as she has throughout his career, supported him and reminded him of the years he has dedicated to public service.

It was during his time in serving as a police officer that David’s drive to become a magistrate began.

Other Lincolnshire and Rutland people named in the King’s Birthday Honours List

David, who is involved with the Deepings Raft Race, said: “It is something that had been festering in the back of my mind since 1970.

“I was in the police force which meant I visited a number of magistrates in London and the UK.

Boston Magistrates' Court

“One day I was in court and three magistrates came in. I listened and watched, and thought ‘that is a really interesting job which I would like to do one day’.”

In 2004 he became a magistrate in Sussex before moving to Lincolnshire in 2012, where he has been sitting in the Boston court since.

In both counties, David has led a team of magistrates who visit schools with the aim of crime reduction, in particular knife crime.

After running the scheme for a number of years he was keen to make it more inclusive and worked with the Springwell Alternative Academy in Lincoln to connect with pupils who have social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

He is also part of The Lord Chancellor's advisory committees, an appraiser for magistrates and the presiding justice.

“It is an emotional job but you know you have helped people,” said David.

“People come back to say thank you for the opportunity I have given them. There are a lot of people who do respond to the help they are given.”

Alongside his work as a magistrate, David does lots of volunteering and fundraising, including for Sue Ryder which runs Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.



