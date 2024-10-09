Upgrades will keep a chilly community centre warm throughout the winter.

Energy efficiency has been upgraded at Deepings Community Centre, ahead of a new lease by South Kesteven District Council to the town’s community trust.

Several improvements have been made, including the installation of a new boiler and opening up a space previously used by the council for community use.

Deepings Community Centre. Photo: Google

Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind), who is also ward member for Market and West Deeping, said: “Some aspects of the heating left a lot to be desired so this was an ideal opportunity to make improvements and clear out space previously used by the council.

“We’re all looking forward to what’s coming up for the autumn and winter; there’s usually something for everyone and a range of rooms are easily booked online.”

Exercise, education, first aid and painting groups are just some of those who use the space.



