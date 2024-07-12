A man who was diagnosed with breast cancer five years after his wife was treated for the same condition is looking forward to a milestone birthday.

Lewis Trickey was stunned to receive his own diagnosis after supporting his wife Jane through her cancer journey.

The 69-year-old hadn’t even realised men could be affected by breast cancer until he accompanied Jane to an appointment and heard one of the nurses call out a man’s name.

Lewis Trickey is raising money for Peterborough Cat Rescue

Thanks to that visit, Lewis researched the condition and knew he couldn’t ignore a breast lump when it appeared four months ago. He visited the doctor and within four weeks had undergone surgery and radiotherapy.

He said: “It was unbelievable - I just thought how unlucky can one couple be? While I was sitting with my wife at her appointment, I never thought I’d now be talking to those same nurses myself.”

For his 65th birthday Lewis completed a wing walk to raise money for the breast cancer unit at Peterborough City Hospital and Breast Cancer Care UK. He had already been planning a stunt for his next milestone birthday before his diagnosis and although he needs to take preventative medication for five years, this won’t stand in his way.

Lewis dressed up for Langtoft Festival

On August 4 - two days after his 70th birthday - Lewis will take on the world’s fastest zip wire at Penrhyn Quarry in Wales. He will fly 500m above the quarry lake at speeds of up to 100mph to raise money for Peterborough Cat Rescue.

Lewis, who lives in Langtoft, said: “It’s a bit out there for a 70-year-old but it’s something I’d quite like to do. I might never do it again but I’ll give it a go.

“I think by the time you get to 70, if you haven’t already got something by now, you don’t need it. I don’t want any birthday presents so thought I’d do this and ask for donations.”

Lewis and Jane have fostered 120 cats and kittens for the charity during the past two years.

One of the couple's foster cats

He said: “For such a small charity it achieves a lot, but it costs so much money. The vet bills alone are around £10,000 a month. I used to be an RSPCA inspector so it’s something close to my heart and I wanted to do something to help.”

Lewis is paying the entrance fee to Zip World himself so all donations will go directly to the charity. Donations can be via Paypal using the email address lewis.trickey@btinternet.com