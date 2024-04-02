A man has died following a crash involving a motorbike and a Mini.

The 24-year-old was travelling on Spalding Road, Market Deeping, near the junction with Towngate East, shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, April 1).

Emergency services were called but the man died from his injuries. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained police officers.

Lincolnshire Police officers are investigating a crash in which a young man died

The crash involved a blue Yamaha motorbike and a red Mini Countryman. Both vehicles were on the B1525 Spalding Road heading towards Deeping St James and Market Deeping.

The road was closed following the accident and reopened at 2am today (Tuesday, April 2).

Police are appealing for anyone to get in touch who was travelling on Spalding Road, or in the area before the collision and who may have information that will assist their investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “If you saw either vehicle before the collision or witnessed the collision, we would like to hear from you.

“We would also ask for anyone who was in the area to look at any dashcam or similar footage to check if either of the vehicles has been recorded.”

Anyone with information should contact the investigating officer by emailing SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk or calling 01522 212316. Please refer to incident 269 of April 1.