A man who admitted making online searches for ‘schoolgirls’ was given a suspended jail sentence by a judge.

Roger Hards, 56, was caught by a vigilante child protection group after having sexual conversations with an adult "decoy" social media user who he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Hards, now of Whittlesey, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child aged under-13 at Deeping St James.

Lincoln Crown Court

Lincoln Crown Court heard the offence took place between 4 February and 2 March, 2023.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Hards he was caught by the "sting" after having sexual chats with the decoy who falsely gave her age as 12.

During the conversations Hards revealed his own age and asked the decoy if she was a virgin and if she liked older men.

Hards also asked the decoy if she had a boyfriend and sent her an intimate picture of his own body, the court was told.

Sam Lowne, prosecuting, said police recovered various devices from Hards and discovered he had made online searches for the word "schoolgirls."

Hards, who represented himself in court and had no previous convictions, admitted he was thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour and said he just wanted to get on with his life.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Hards she had read the conversations between him and the decoy and they were not nice.

"You made searches for schoolgirls," Judge Sjolin Knight added. "This needs to stop."

Hards was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for two years. He must also complete 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £150 costs.

A ten year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed on Hards and he must register as a Sex Offender for the same period.