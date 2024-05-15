Home   Deepings   Article

Deeping St James causes laughter on Radio 1's All Day Breakfast with Greg James

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:45, 15 May 2024
 | Updated: 10:57, 15 May 2024

The name of a Lincolnshire village amused presenters on BBC Radio 1.

During Radio 1's All Day Breakfast with Greg James yesterday (Tuesday, May 14), the broadcaster pronounced Deeping St James in a different way.

It followed a song, Put Your Hands Up for Detroit Song by Fedde Le Grand, being selected by a person who lives in the village.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James. Photo: BBC/Sarah Louise Bennett
Announcing the song, Greg said: “That’s for Claire in a place called Deeping St James, which sounds mucky, doesn’t it for some reason?

“What have you been up to? I have been 'deep in' St James.”

Newsreader Calum Leslie questioned whether it is a real place, to which Greg confirmed it is a large village in Lincolnshire.

Deeping St James
A clip of the funny misunderstanding, captioned ‘Deeping St James sounds lovely’ with a crying emoji, was shared on the BBC Radio 1 Instagram page which has received thousands of likes and more than 100 comments.

In the comments, Sarah Bennett said: “Our parliamentary constituency is called South Holland and The Deepings, it’s the worst band name ever.”

Jono Stainsby added: “I’m not sure Calum would’ve survived if Greg spotted there’s about eight different deepings in close proximity to each other.”

Chloe Hart said: “Having grown up in Market Deeping, I can honestly say I never gave the names a second thought. That was until people laughed when I told them where I’m from.”

Do you think the name Deeping St James is funny? Let us know in the comments.


