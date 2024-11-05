An order for dogs to be kept on a lead in a park in Market Deeping has been reinstated.

At a meeting today (Tuesday, November 5), South Kesteven District Council's cabinet approved a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) requiring dogs to be on a lead of one metre in length at The Spinney, a wooded area of calm and tranquillity designated for the scattering of ashes next to Market Deeping Cemetery.

The council originally introduced the rule in October 2020 after Market Deeping Town Council reported an incident involving a recently widowed woman visiting the area before her husband’s ashes were scattered.

The Spinney in Market Deeping

During her visit, she witnessed dogs running freely among the wooded planting area, disturbing the earth where ashes had been scattered, and defecating in the vicinity.

During the meeting, Ayeisha Kirkham, head of service - public protection at SKDC, highlighted that the rule was intended as a mark of respect for those who have died and had their ashes scattered there, as well as for their loved ones, following reports of dogs previously disturbing ashes.

Ahead of the meeting, concerns were raised by one individual regarding the length of the lead specified in the order. They requested that it be amended from one metre to two metres on animal welfare grounds.

Councillors debated this at length, with leader Ashley Baxter (Independent) at one point proposing that the order should simply state that leads be kept at a "safe, short length," particularly for cases where a tall individual may be walking a small dog.

However, Councillor Phillip Knowles (Independent), cabinet member for corporate governance and licensing, argued that this wording was subjective and could lead to legal challenges.

"We should define it as best we can rather than in safe terms," he said.

In the end, councillors agreed to proceed with the original proposal of a one-metre lead length, which Ms Kirkham later clarified would apply unless owners have a reasonable excuse.

What do you think? Share your views in the comments below.