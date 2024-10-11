A new pet crematorium and a building housing ‘end-of-life services’ for animals could be created if plans are approved.

The facility for the humane dispatch of pets is the subject of a planning application for Lake View House in Northfield Road East, Market Deeping.

The property is already home to a cattery and a pet crematorium, but in a report that accompanies the application, agent Mike Sibthorpe says both facilities have outgrown their respective sites and the applicant, Richard Peters, wants to expand both with new, purpose-built facilities.

The location of the proposed facilities, off the A1175 Deepings bypass and Northfield Road East, Market Deeping

Mr Sibthorpe’s report added that the existing cattery and crematorium share the driveway and parking with a residential property and “the operation of these two commercial uses in proximity to the residential property is not ideal”.

Two separate buildings are proposed - a pet crematorium building of 126 square metres and a veterinary services building of 81 square metres.

A new cattery building is not included in the application, but the report says it will be the subject of a separate one in the future.

Photo: iStock/RattankunThongbun

The existing crematorium on the site is advertised as a facility that doesn’t freeze people’s pets once they have died, that carries out ‘private, singular cremations’, and that ashes are returned to the owner in a casket, urn or scatter pouch soon after cremation.

It has a chapel of rest in which owners can say goodbye to their pets, and services can be personalised.

The crematorium currently caters for hamsters and fish, up to large breeds of dog. The application suggests this coverage will continue.

Anyone wishing to comment to South Kesteven District Council about the application, which has the reference, S24/1600, can do so over the next few weeks before a decision is made.