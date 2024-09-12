Plans have been unanimously approved to build up to 80 homes after the scheme impressed councillors.

The properties will be built on land south of the A15 west of Peterborough Road, Market Deeping, after South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee approved outline plans.

The committee praised the plans, as well as the developers' communication with residents.

The proposed site for the homes. Photo: SKDC

Councillor Paul Fellows (Dem Ind) said he was “really heartened by the process the developers had gone through”, before proposing the plans at the meeting on Thursday (September 5).

Chair Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) also said it was a “really positive application” and that it seemed like a “natural fit”.

Alongside the homes, the plans are for vehicular access, pedestrian and cycle links, a public open space, landscaping, drainage and other works.

Three pedestrian access points are also to be created.

Of the homes, 24 of the 80 are proposed to be affordable housing, including 14 affordable rent and 10 for affordable ownership.

The current site, which is 6.7 hectares, is only grassland and is split into two fields.

Before consideration, Lincolnshire County Council highways found the plans to be “acceptable”, but said the layout of the site had not been considered.

Several authorities have asked for Section 106 contributions including:

• Lincolnshire County Council highways - £50,000 towards improving the footway and cycle network in the Market Deeping Cycling and Walking Network Plan

• LCC education - £272,513.40 split between secondary school and sixth form extension

• NHS Integrated Care Board - £52,800