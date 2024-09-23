Designs are being drawn up to help a public park turn over a new leaf after a change of ownership.

Deeping St James Parish Council is to unveil early proposed designs for Jubilee Park after taking ownership of the site from South Kesteven District Council.

The council say that the Deepings’ second-largest park, located between Thackers Way and Crowson Way, has ‘long needed’ updated facilities for its growing population.

Early designs for Jubilee Park's upgrade will be revealed at its popular annual dog show

As well as maintaining the park, the parish council will apply for grants to bring the park up to ‘modern standards’.

Parish council chairperson, Kate Shinkins-Hoppe, said: “Forgive the pun, but we are really turning over a new leaf here.

“Our park, built in the 1970s, is in much need of refurbishment. It is lovely, but the previous owner, the district council, could not put in the investment it needed given its competing priorities.

Jubilee Park was created in the 1970s

“Now it is owned by the community, we will gradually introduce new features. This will take time as we need to seek grants to support our work, so bear with us.”

Work has begun on the initial design phase, thanks to a levelling up grant from SKDC’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The design work is being carried out by landscape architects from environment and community charity, Groundwork East.

Football is a challenge on lumpy ground at Jubilee Park

Residents are being asked for their thoughts on early design ideas, with a consultation event to take place during Jubilee Park’s annual dog show on Sunday, September 29 (1pm-4pm).

Show-goers can meet Groundwork East landscape architect, review the early stages of the concept design, and share their ideas.

An online questionnaire is also to be launched to allow all Deepings residents to share their feedback.

The dog show is open to all pooches

For more information, contact parish councillor Gordon Smith at gordon.smith@deepingstjames-pc.gov.uk or on 07789 483134.

The dog show is open to all levels of dog ability, with entries taken on the day. Toilets and refreshments will be available.

The show and consultation event takes place on Sunday, September 29

Call Judy Stevens for more details on 07852 649464.