Race contestants are adding the final touches to their rafts ahead of taking to the river.

The Deepings Raft Race returns on Sunday (August 4) with the theme of kid's TV shows.

More than 30 rafts have been entered and the organisers are still accepting last minute entries.

Deepings Raft Race takes place this weekend

The event starts at 11am with a raft parade from the Waterton Arms ahead of the first race at 12pm, starting from the Bell Bridge in Deeping St James.

Trophy presentations take place at the Iron Horse Ranch House at about 4.30pm.

There is plenty happening off the water with a fair and more than 50 stalls, which begin opening from 9.30am.

Entry is free for spectators, but organisers are encouraging donations for Little Miracles, the Deepings Community Leisure Centre Project and Deepings Community Library.





