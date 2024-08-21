Home   Deepings   Article

Sixteen-year-old spotted driving a heavily-loaded tractor while using his mobile phone on road with 7.5 tonne limit near Market Deeping - police

By Duncan Browne
Published: 09:08, 21 August 2024
 | Updated: 09:12, 21 August 2024

A 16-year-old has been spotted driving a heavily-loaded tractor while using his mobile phone.

While the teenager was legally old enough to drive a tractor, he was still not old enough to tow such a large trailer.

If that wasn’t eyebrow-raising enough, the driver also failed to ensure the load was properly secured, and was on a road with a 7.5 tonne limit, police say.

Police released this image of the tractor, which was being driven by a teenager whilst using a mobile phone
The incident occurred on the A15 near Market Deeping yesterday (August 20).

“The 16 year old driver had been seen using his phone on a 7.5 tonne limit road and had also failed to ensure the load was properly secured,” a Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations statement explained.

“The driver was also too young to tow trailer of this size.”

The teenager has been reported for summons to court.

