A 16-year-old has been spotted driving a heavily-loaded tractor while using his mobile phone.

While the teenager was legally old enough to drive a tractor, he was still not old enough to tow such a large trailer.

If that wasn’t eyebrow-raising enough, the driver also failed to ensure the load was properly secured, and was on a road with a 7.5 tonne limit, police say.

Police released this image of the tractor, which was being driven by a teenager whilst using a mobile phone

The incident occurred on the A15 near Market Deeping yesterday (August 20).

“The 16 year old driver had been seen using his phone on a 7.5 tonne limit road and had also failed to ensure the load was properly secured,” a Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations statement explained.

“The driver was also too young to tow trailer of this size.”

The teenager has been reported for summons to court.