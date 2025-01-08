More than £1 million has been invested into a dance music festival.

Forbidden Forest is set to take place again in the grounds of Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, from May 29 until June 1.

The annual event features a line-up of house, tech house, techno and D’n’B artists, and it attracts thousands of music lovers each year.

Revellers enjoying the Forbidden Forest festival

This year, festival organisers say they are “taking things to the next level”, with money being invested into several improvements at the event.

More than £150,000 has been invested into groundwork improvements to improve the site’s drainage.

The sound system will also be upgraded across the whole site, with updated speakers and tower delays, a new L-acoustics PA system on all four stages and a cardioid speaker, which helps the sound to focus where it goes.

New walkways will be created between car parks and gates, meaning people will not have to walk on grass.

In case of any adverse weather conditions, a new wet weather contingency has been created.

New trackways will be created throughout the campsite, to help people to get where they need to be in a safer and quicker way.

There will also be more than double shower and toilet facilities in bigger blocks.

Larger water points will also be built, as well as bigger water bottle refill stations and more hand washing facilities.

The mains water will also be supplied with increased pressure.

Other improvements are:

• Triple the number of festoon and tower lights so all walkways, exits and car parks are lit

• Updated and revised signage plan

• Large digital information towers in the campsite and in the event area, displaying all up-to-date messages and set times

• ‘You are here’ maps throughout the site

• New access team working 24 hours a day

• New stewarding team to help people around the site

• Designated WiFi hotspots throughout the campsite

• New refuse team to improve recycling and waste management

• New VIP area

• New ‘chill out’ zone

• Upgraded area with new traders and bars

To find out more about Forbidden Forest 2025, go to https://www.forbidden-forest.co.uk/

