Plans to build 40 new homes on a former school site have moved forward after officers approved proposals for the site to be 100% "affordable" housing.

The development on the former Priory Ruskin Academy site in Queensway, Grantham, was originally given outline approval in December 2021, with more detailed reserved matters approved conditionally in October 2023.

As part of that decision, applicants the Lincoln Diocesan Trust and Board of Education and the Lincoln Diocesan Trust and Board of Finance were told an affordable housing plan would need to be submitted for approval.

Visualisation of the new homes on the former Priory Ruskin site. Image: SKDC

The developer was told that at least 20% of the homes should be affordable, with 60% for rent and 40% as shared ownership.

However, the applicant's plans actually provided for a 100% affordable housing scheme, split evenly between affordable rent and affordable ownership.

Officers said this meant: "The proposed quantum of affordable housing indicated is concluded to be acceptable."

How the affordable homes would be laid out. Image: SKDC

Visualisation of the new homes on the former Priory Ruskin site. Image: SKDC

Further details are still to be approved; however, this means the plans are now one step closer.