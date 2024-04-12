Grade II listed Bow House in Grantham on the market for £90,000
An 18th Century Grade II listed home with a unique feature has been put up for sale.
The Bow House in Manthorpe Road, Grantham, has been put on the market for £90,000 with estate agents Newton Fallowell.
The five-bedroom Georgian home is considered unique for its bow window on the first floor.
Although it is in need of a full renovation, the home offers buyers an “opportunity to create a superb family home of great character”, as stated on Rightmove.
The property is spread over three floors, including an L-shaped entrance hall, two reception rooms, a large kitchen/dining room, first floor drawing room and master bedroom.
There are also two first floor bathrooms and three second floor bathrooms.
On the outside, there is a courtyard with a walled garden to the side.
Behind the house and garden, there is also a graveyard which is considered the least known in Grantham and is open each year during Heritage Week in September.
A large number of people were buried there between 1809 and 1857, which St Wulfram’s parish register notes as between 80 and 250 burials taking place each year between these dates.
This totalled over 6,000 people and it was thought over 3,000 were buried in the Manthorpe Road graveyard.