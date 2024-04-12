Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grade II listed Bow House in Grantham on the market for £90,000

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:23, 12 April 2024
 | Updated: 11:10, 12 April 2024

An 18th Century Grade II listed home with a unique feature has been put up for sale.

The Bow House in Manthorpe Road, Grantham, has been put on the market for £90,000 with estate agents Newton Fallowell.

The five-bedroom Georgian home is considered unique for its bow window on the first floor.

The Bow House in Manthorpe Road, Grantham. Photo: Rightmove
The Bow House has a bow window on the first floor. Photo: Rightmove
Although it is in need of a full renovation, the home offers buyers an “opportunity to create a superb family home of great character”, as stated on Rightmove.

The property is spread over three floors, including an L-shaped entrance hall, two reception rooms, a large kitchen/dining room, first floor drawing room and master bedroom.

The Bow House has a bow window on the first floor. Photo: Rightmove
There are also two first floor bathrooms and three second floor bathrooms.

On the outside, there is a courtyard with a walled garden to the side.

The kitchen/dining room area. Photo: Rightmove
The five-bedded home is Grade II listed. Photo: Rightmove
Behind the house and garden, there is also a graveyard which is considered the least known in Grantham and is open each year during Heritage Week in September.

A large number of people were buried there between 1809 and 1857, which St Wulfram’s parish register notes as between 80 and 250 burials taking place each year between these dates.

A bedroom in the Bow House. Photo: Rightmove
A bedroom in the Bow House. Photo: Rightmove
The house is in need of a renovation. Photo: Rightmove
A sitting room. Photo: Rightmove
The house is in need of a renovation. Photo: Rightmove
A bathroom. Photo: Rightmove
The L-shaped entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove
The house is in need of a renovation. Photo: Rightmove
The house is in need of a renovation. Photo: Rightmove
The house is in need of a renovation. Photo: Rightmove
The house is in need of a renovation. Photo: Rightmove
The cellar of the home. Photo: Rightmove
This totalled over 6,000 people and it was thought over 3,000 were buried in the Manthorpe Road graveyard.

