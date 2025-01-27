Refurbished toilets have reopened to the public.

The toilets in Conduit Lane, Grantham, reopened today (Monday, January 27) after £190,000 worth of work was carried out, including new fixtures and fittings, replacement windows and doors, full redecoration and the installation of a separate accessible toilet.

South Kesteven District Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), cabinet member for property and public engagement, said: “I am delighted to see the refurbished toilets at Conduit Lane reopen for public use after a number of years.

The refurbished toilets have reopened in Conduit Lane, Grantham.

Left to right: Councillor Ashley Baxter, Councillor Matt Bailey, Councillor Paul Stokes and Councillor Tim Harrison

“The much improved facilities are a fantastic addition to the town centre and demonstrate the council’s commitment to enhancing Grantham’s offer to visitors and residents.

“Alongside our other improvement projects, the toilets will help to provide vital facilities in the town, increasing footfall, supporting our local businesses and creating a more welcoming environment.”

A look inside the newly refurbished toilets

The toilet refurbishment was funded through £4.1 million of the Grantham Future High Streets Fund.

Darren King, managing director of the Lindum Group, who carried out the work, said: “The council is a repeat and valued customer of ours and we are happy to be handing over yet another successful construction project.

A look inside the newly refurbished toilets

“Lindum is currently building new homes at Swinegate, a new depot at Turnpike and we are onsite at the council offices carrying out maintenance works.

“But this project shows that we can also deliver smaller projects compliantly and competitively for our public sector clients.”

The new accessible toilet.

The toilets will cost 20p to use, payable via a contactless payment, and open every day from 9am until 4pm.

The accessible toilet can be opened using a radar key.