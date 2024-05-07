Work is due to start today (Tuesday) to reconstruct Grantham Market Place as part of a £4.1 million regeneration project.

The plans, led by South Kesteven with support from Lincolnshire County Council, will involve removing parking areas around the Market Place and installing large areas of natural stone paving to create an open event space in the town.

The aim is to raise the road height of the shopping centre to create a single-level open space, able to host a regular programme of town centre events.

The works are due to start on Tuesday. | Photo: RSM Photography

Councillors hope the move will “re-establish the Market Place as the heart of the town and a gathering point for residents and visitors”.

The work includes closure of Market Place, Narrow Westgate and Conduit Lane, 24 hours a day and is expected to take 22 weeks.

Drivers will be asked to follow a diversion via High Street, A52 Wharf Road, Sankt Augustin Way, Barrowby Road, A607, Brownlow Street and Watergate. Union Street and Conduit Lane will remain open up to Greyfriars and the taxi rank.

It has been funded by the Future High Streets Fund, and the first phase of the project aims to be complete by August 2024.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: "The Market Place improvement builds on current projects to improve shop fronts to enhance the appeal of the town centre, and SKDC’s work to encourage more affordable housing in the town centre through upper-floor conversions.

However, concerns have arisen regarding potential disruption from construction activities and managing increased traffic flow.

The plans for Grantham Market Place.

Local businesses and residents have also raised fears about the impact the four-month project will have – with concerns that customers will be driven away by the view of a building site and parking impacts.

Once the market place is completed, further work will take place on Station Approach from November 1, with the aim to finish by March 2025.