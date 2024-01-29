Nearly £4 million of major road improvements are set to reshape the area's infrastructure later this year.

Ambitious projects will encompass the complete reconstruction of key roads, including sections of Dysart Road and Gonerby Road in Grantham.

Additionally, the work includes the establishment of three new pedestrian crossings, enhancing safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

Dysart Road will be reconstructed.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for highways, said the council was committed to addressing residents' concerns with substantial investment of nearly £4 million.

“This is on top of the standard maintenance and repairs we carry out throughout the year. Needless to say, Grantham will be a hive of civil engineering and road improvements this year,” he said.

Spring 2024 will witness the reconstruction of sections of High Street, Great Gonerby, and Gonerby Road, along with the construction of a new High Street pedestrian crossing.

Moving into summer 2024, Dysart Road and Alma Park Road will undergo reconstruction, accompanied by the installation of two new pedestrian crossings at Greenhill Road/Barrowby Road and Barrowby Road/Poplar Farm.

Simultaneously, two Towns Fund projects, led by the district council, are slated for the town centre, complementing ongoing developer-led works at Barrowby Road.

While specific project dates and traffic management details are pending, a combination of lane closures, temporary signals, and day/night road closures will be implemented as required.

Coun Davies acknowledged the inevitable disruption but added: "I want to assure everyone that we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum.

“This includes planning each project as efficiently as possible and using the least disruptive traffic management measures we can, while also ensuring the safety of the teams carrying out each set of improvements.”

In parallel to the above, the Grantham Southern Relief Road project will persist, focusing on the construction of a new bridge over the River Witham and East Coast Main Line.

This collective effort, part of a multi-million pound investment, aims to secure Grantham's transportation infrastructure for the foreseeable future.

Residents are encouraged to contribute ideas and feedback to their local county councillor, facilitating community input into future road improvement programs.

For more information on major highways projects in Lincolnshire, visit Lincolnshire Major Projects

