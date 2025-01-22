Roadworks will take place to fix an ageing pedestrian crossing.

The works, costing £95,000, will be carried out along Manthorpe Road, near to Longcliffe Road, in Grantham from Monday, February 3, until Friday, February 28.

The road will not be closed, but a temporary three-way traffic light system will be put in place while the works take place from 9.30am until 3.30pm Mondays to Fridays. This will be reduced to a two-way traffic system from 3.30pm Monday to Friday and during weekends.

The crossing where the roadworks will take place. Photo: Google Maps

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “As the current signal set-up is reaching the end of its life, we’re taking the opportunity to upgrade the equipment to a low voltage, more modern option.

“The work means that we can run this crossing with a lower carbon footprint.

“We will also carry out tactile paving work, and replacing drainage elements including a new gully to help deal with surface water.

The roadworks will take place along Manthorpe Road, Grantham. Photo: LCC

“These works aren’t a small job to complete and the modernisation of the equipment will cost around £95,000 to complete.

“Thankfully, our crew has found a way to not have to close the road to carry out these works. “For the safety of road users, pedestrians and our team however, we will have to put up three-way temporary traffic lights which will include a pedestrian phase.

“To help traffic flow, this will be reduced to a two-way lights system with the pedestrian phase maintained.

“I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering this crossing improvement as part of our ongoing Grantham works.”