A jazz event will be held this weekend.

A family-fun jazz day will be held at Dysart Park, in Grantham on Sunday (September 8) from 11am until 6pm.

Visitors can look forward to live music, kids rides, food, drink and stalls.

The jazz day will be held on Sunday, September 8.

An event spokesperson said: “We’re inviting the local community to come along with their picnic and enjoy a free day of excellent live music.

“There will be food stalls, Zest Brewery, fundraising stalls and children’s rides for the full day.

“Our headline act is GRAB, an excellent local big band with vocalists playing well-known jazz songs.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy time together with family and friends in Dysart Park, a hidden gem in Grantham.”

The event is free to attend.