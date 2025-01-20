Experience a modern love story told through the eyes of four New Yorkers.

The Fourtunes musical group will be performing their next production ‘I Love You Because’ at the Guildhall Theatre, in Grantham, on Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, from 7.30pm.

The show explores the lives of four people from New York, and their journeys of love in the Big Apple.

I Love You Because

After two disastrous break ups, Marcy and Austin find themselves working together to reunite Austin with his girlfriend. However, things don’t go to plan.

Alongside fun and witty music, I Love You Because shows audiences what happens if people let go of their expectations, and open their hearts to what life has to offer.

This small cast of four take to the stage to show how love can find you when you least expect it.

Tickets are available at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/i-love-you-because.

If you’ve got an event coming up, share the details with LincsOnline readers by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk