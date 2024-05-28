A big band performance will help to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Guests are invited to a night of big band sounds from the 1940s and 1950s on Friday, May 31, where The Nick Orchestra will perform ‘The Glenn Miller and Rat Pack Era’ at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham.

The special performance will mark 80 years since the D-Day landings along the Normandy coast in the Second World War.

The Nick Ross Orchestra is heading to Grantham.

The unmistakable notes of ‘Moonlight Serenade’ will kick off the proceedings in style.

Visitors will be able to recapture the sounds of a bygone era as the Nick Ross Orchestra presents “an unmissable evening of music and song”.

To buy tickets go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-nick-ross-orchestra-d-day-concert.

The performance is expected to last about two hours.