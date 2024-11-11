Tickets are on sale now for an unforgettable evening of satire, scandal, and Wildean wit.

Grantham Dramatic Society brings Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan to Guildhall Arts Centre next week.

The play, known for its witty lines and sharp social commentary, opens Wednesday, November 13, and runs until Saturday, November 16, with performances at 7.30pm.

From left front: Nick Kyme, Victoria Dexter, Leigh Matsell. Rear: Nicki McKay, Carla Hibbitt, Sharne Gimbert, Briony Sparrow, Gary Munro. Photo: Grantham Dramatic Society.

This Wilde classic, set in Victorian society, follows Lady Windermere as she suspects her husband of infidelity.

Her world unravels when he insists on inviting another woman, Mrs Erlynne, to Lady Windermere’s birthday ball.

As her suspicions deepen, Lady Windermere must confront her views on what it means to be “good,” and audiences will enjoy Wilde’s enduring insights into love, loyalty, and self-discovery.

From left, Victoria Dexter, Leigh Matsell and Nick Kyme. Photo: Grantham Dramatic Society

Director Rosemary Gibson said she’s long wanted to bring Lady Windermere’s Fan to Grantham.

“Like so much of the best writing, it’s a story that seems to be relevant no matter what year it’s performed in,” she remarked, adding that the cast and crew have worked diligently to create a memorable experience for viewers.

“This is going to be a special show for us, full of nuanced characters and moments of real emotion and drama,” she said.

“The whole team has worked hard to bring a slice of period drama to life, and we can’t wait to share that with audiences.”

Gibson hopes the production will inspire others to explore the world of local theatre and perhaps join the society, which will begin casting for Calendar Girls after this show ends.

“Performing arts can help people develop and get creative. It can be great for mental health, making new friends, and learning to express yourself,” Rosemary said.

Tickets cost £13, with discounts available. Book via Guildhall Arts Centre website or call 01476 406158.