A1 blocked northbound at Colsterworth, between Stamford and Grantham
Published: 14:34, 04 October 2024
| Updated: 14:52, 04 October 2024
Drivers are facing long delays following a crash on the A1.
The road is at a standstill northbound from Colsterworth and tailbacks reached Stretton by 2.30pm today (Friday, October 4).
It is understood an incident took place at about 1pm which has blocked the northbound carriageway.
Drivers are advised to avoid the A1 north until it has been cleared.
More news on this as we receive it.
