A major road is closed as a result of flooding.

One lane is closed on the A1 southbound from the A607 Harlaxton and Melton Mowbray turnoff to the B1174 Grantham south and Little Ponton junction this morning (Monday, January 27).

This is a result of flooding on the road.

The A1 near Grantham is flooded. Photo: RSM Photography

The A1 near Grantham is flooded. Photo: RSM Photography

The A1 near Grantham is flooded. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic is built up on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic is slow, with drivers facing delays of around 19 minutes.

More as we have it.